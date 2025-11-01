Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Employees as Colorful TV Characters Among The Surprises Customers have had Over Halloween

By
Published 3:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Many businesses have spent days planning their Halloween look. Friday it was showtime.

Some funny characters were found at the counters and behind the desks in many areas.

One annual location was the American Riviera Bank in downtown Santa Barbara.
Each year the employees vote on a theme.
This year the group dressed up as cartoon and animated characters.

Customers looking carefully saw some good resemblances.
Walking around they saw Stitch, Hank Hill, Scooby and Shaggy, Snow White , Betty Boop, Snoopy and Charlie Brown and Fred Flintstone.
The lobby also had many items linked to the TV shows.
There were even special TV-style displays with images on them.
That made the banking experience a little more entertaining for the customers who also came away with some candy.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.