Employees as Colorful TV Characters Among The Surprises Customers have had Over Halloween

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Many businesses have spent days planning their Halloween look. Friday it was showtime.

Some funny characters were found at the counters and behind the desks in many areas.

One annual location was the American Riviera Bank in downtown Santa Barbara.

Each year the employees vote on a theme.

This year the group dressed up as cartoon and animated characters.



Customers looking carefully saw some good resemblances.

Walking around they saw Stitch, Hank Hill, Scooby and Shaggy, Snow White , Betty Boop, Snoopy and Charlie Brown and Fred Flintstone.

The lobby also had many items linked to the TV shows.

There were even special TV-style displays with images on them.

That made the banking experience a little more entertaining for the customers who also came away with some candy.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.