Business Zones Packed in Kids for Safe Treats with No Tricks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - From Goleta to Carpinteria there were numerous shopping areas set up for trick or treat events with kids on Halloween.

Checking them out, each one was ready for 500 to 1500 visitors in costumes over the course of the early evening events.

Many kids then went on to their neighborhood trick or treat walks.

Trick or Treat locations in business areas took place in Carpinteria downtown from 3:30 - 5 p.m. It was followed by a contest at the Arts Center.

Milpas Street welcomed kids from 2-5 p.m.

Goleta Old Town on Hollister Ave. was set up from 3-6:30 p.m.

Across the freeway at the Calle Real Shopping Center it took place from 3-6 p.m.

Coast Village Road which was turned into Ghost Village Road it was 3-6:30 p.m.

The costumes were far ranging from classic TV characters like the Adams Family to trendy movie and TV stars. Parents also dressed up.

Many businesses had a variety of candy small and large and as the kids got them you could hear a lot of "thank you's ."

