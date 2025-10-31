Goleta Parking Restrictions Are In For Halloween

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - Parking authority will be on high alert this weekend – not because Goleta residents have been the problem, it's the Isla Vista attraction each year.

That's why there are some strict parking restrictions and passes required in areas of Goleta near I.V. and also nearby large lots.

They impact a large area of streets from Halloween at 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1.

Residents in the affected areas have been alerted. They have been offered passes so they can park there, and vistors from out of town will see the posted signs and turn around.

Those without passes will be cited or towed.

The city of Goleta has had a large outreach, public hearings, social media and an interactive map on the city's webpage.

Girsh Park, off Storke Road, will not be limited on parking.

In recent years Halloween has not been as crowded in the area as the city has seen in the past. But this year it falls on a Friday and the turnout could be different.

Here is a Goleta map with restrictions for Halloween.

