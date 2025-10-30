Sundae Ice Cream Sales Benefit Domestic Violence Solutions in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - You may want to forget the candy and try ice cream over the next two days to help raise money for Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS).

It's ice cream for a cause. The non-profit has teamed up with Mission Street ice cream on De la Vina St. and Mission St. in Santa Barbara for a tasty month-long cause that's in the final stage. Ten percent of the proceeds from every ice cream sundae will go to DVS and all of its response and prevention programs.



Tina Ballue with DVS says domestic violence is "a heavy topic. Any way we can bring lightness and make this a comfortable topic in the community is really important. Domestic violence happens to any and everyone. So let's have that conversation, spread awareness, so people know the resources are here. And what a better way than to have this kind of conversation around ice cream."

The store manager Angela Ontiveros says, "we get some people that are specifically here and they say, I want to pay for a sundae. Some people want to pay for a sundae, even if that's not what they're ordering." Some just make a straight donation.

The staff says they have been keeping busy with steady scoops, and all the toppings, served up for this cause. A sign is up in the window and on the counter for customers to learn about Domestic Violence Solutions.

Many customers have learned about the program specifically through this annual outreach effort.

The fundraiser comes at a good time with the weather soaring up into the 80s this week.