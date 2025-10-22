Students on the Job Search Make Career Contacts at UCSB

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The next stop for thousands of UC Santa Barbara students will be a job in their career field but it could be in a totally different direction.

That's what some are exploring at the fall career and internship day event in the Thunderdome.

Over 50 employers are on-hand to meet with those looking for an internship as a starting job. Part-time and full-time positions will also be available.

UCSB has a career services office that also helps the students with professional clothing for job interviews and help with their resume.

This comes at a time when students are taking a broad look at the job market locally, nationally, and internationally with companies that can provide all of that experience often based within Santa Barbara County.

Representatives will be on-hand for employment in areas such as technology, health care, finance and hospitality.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

