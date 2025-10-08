How Residents Can Speak Out on the Changes Coming to Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The status quo or the current norm in downtown Santa Barbara is not working and changes are in the air.

The Santa Barbara City Council is working with staff on short and long term plans that will be presented October 21.

The newly formed and funded Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is calling for a "balanced, flexible design for a thriving State Street."

A TV commercial with business and tourism leaders is airing on Newschannel 3-11-12.

The community has also been asked to sign a petition before the council meeting.

At issue is a plan to add renewed vitality to the area that has been in a sluggish mode.

The DSBIA says the decline in visitation directly impacts downtown small businesses, property owners, and employees, it "limits potential investment, and affects the overall vitality of the area."

The group recently funded cleaning services, which was one of the main start up goals for forming. That means more power washing general cleaning of trash cans, news racks, benches and liter removal.

Looking forward the group wants to see a multi-use plan for the street and the return of popular events. This will be included in the Master Plan discussion coming up with the city that has been in the works for the past few years.

Suggestions will be made with an urgency to act soon.

A news release says the message will be to adopt a new State Street design configuration that:

Installs retractable bollards so the street can be easily opened or closed to vehicles for farmers' markets, parades, concerts, and other special events.

Allows for one-way configuration of vehicle traffic and shuttles.

Creates safe, organized, separate spaces for pedestrians and cyclists.

Expands sidewalks to continue supporting outdoor dining.

This area is being referred to as the “Grand Paseo.”

The DSBIA says the plan will:

Increase downtown circulation and accessibility.

Attract more diverse customers.

Improve visibility and opportunities for businesses.

Reinvigorate downtown’s economic vitality.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.