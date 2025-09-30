The Game Seeker Hopes to Score Again with a Comeback in Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Game Seeker store is feeling like a new location is in the cards for its vast selection of board games in downtown Santa Barbara.

The store had been in the 500 block of State Street near Cota St, but closed in April, after 20 years, during the remodel of the Santa Barbara Hotel.

The owners have now worked out a new lease at 920 State St. in a vacant store site as part of a parking structure owned by the city. It is also where the new Santa Barbara International Film Festival Film Center is located.

The Game Seeker was popular for its classic and new games that kept traditions alive and brought family and friends back together in a way that didn't rely on modern electronics. The store was very popular during the holidays, and also with visitors who wanted these games for their hotel rooms and camping trips.

The agreement for the new location is expected to be approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara City Council.