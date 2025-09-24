Thousands of Bike Riders Rush to Register or Get Impounded at UC Santa Barbara

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – There aren't many places where having an authorized registration for your bike is mandatory, but that's the rule at UC Santa Barbara. With school starting this week, the rush is on to get those registrations done.

Data shows an estimated 14,000 people commute to UCSB daily on a bicycle. There are seven miles of bike path routes on the campus.

The use of a bike works well at UCSB. It is a mainly flat campus and there has been a bike culture for years ,with many students arriving without a car.

To register a bike at UCSB, there is an online process and a $10 fee.

The school says operating a bicycle on the UCSB campus requires registration by California law.

This will aid the students and the law enforcement in case a bike has been stolen.

The University Police say bicycles which present hazards to pedestrians, other bicyclists, or vehicles will be impounded.

Bike riders are advised to not park against trees, ramps, walls, on lawns, in planters, or building entrances. Any bicycle parked in a spot other than a bicycle rack is considered parked illegally and may be impounded.

The most common infractions that SSPs provide verbal warnings for are:

Riding on the sidewalk This is especially dangerous during daylight hours when students are traveling between classes. Riding double Hazards of blind spots and poor braking response due to the extra weight and lack of balance, make this a dangerous way to ride. Riding with no hands This is a notoriously dangerous way to ride, especially with excessive speed. Skateboarding, rollerblading or walking on the bike path Due to the swift nature of UCSB's bike paths, this hazard puts a large number of people at risk of serious injury.

The impound release fee is $24.00 dollars. Impounded bicycles must be registered prior to release. The registration is good for four years.

