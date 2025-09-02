Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Hospitality Workers Compete to Showcase their Summer Skills in Battle of the Brands

John Palminteri
By
Published 11:01 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the heart of the summer season now over, front line workers in the hospitality industry are competing to demonstrate their work skills. The after-Labor Day event is called 'The Battle of the Brands." They compete at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort in the rotunda area throughout the day. 


Teams enter with high energy – sometimes including a dance. The event started in 2018 after the mudflow disaster and a slow down in the industry. The purpose is to boost employee morale and show case their talents.

That includes bed making, drink carrying through an obstacle course, and cake decorating.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

