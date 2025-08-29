Last Big Summer Season Weekend in Santa Barbara, Should Travelers Stay or Should They Go?

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The last big weekend of the summer season makes report card time for the travel industry. Hotel bookings, the number of people on airport flights, destination popularity or a change in trends are all getting a look.

In Santa Barbara just after Old Spanish Days, the first week in August, several restaurants and travel locations said they saw a dip in foot traffic for at least a week. They are hoping it rebounds now with the hot weather and Labor Day crowds on the move.

In part, those who have been in the business for years said, they were surprised to see the school year start as soon as it did in mid-August and believe that was a factor.

Financial concerns are also leading people to look at closer trips, staycations, and travel deals.

Uncertainty over employment or their job status in the next six months has also been an ongoing concern with recent layoffs, consolidations, and AI influences on the work place.

Summer travel spending does not have to be lavish on the Central Coast with many opportunities to explore the outdoors from the beaches to the many hiking trails, along with art galleries and numerous free events. Those include live concerts in the park and movies in the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

The Santa Barbara Airport has been reporting strong passenger counts and is expected to exceed $1.4-million for the year.

