Fence Goes Up Around Old Mission in Santa Barbara for Six-Month Project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Old Mission in Santa Barbara will have a big green fence around the entrance for about the next six months.

The fence marks off an area for an access project for those who are mobility challenged.

It went up right after Old Spanish Days that took place last week. That event involves the mission. There were both the traditional Fiesta Pequena performance which was televised and a special Mass.

The work will take place in several areas. The steps will be improved and the flat surface at the mission doors will be cleaned up and redone. The biggest part of the project is a ramp on the right side of the entrance that will blend in with the rock design.

Fundraising for the project is taking place while the work is underway and a $150,000 matching grant is part of that effort towards the $1.1-million total budget. About 60 percent of the funds have come in.

If the work is done ahead of schedule it will be open for Christmas.

For now to enter the church there is a side door.

Donations for the project can be made here.

