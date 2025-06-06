Old Mission Santa Barbara makes Progress Towards New ADA Ramp Project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - New developments on the renovation projects at Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Renderings for the ADA-compliant Ramp project are complete.

They were created by architect, Fred Sweeney.

The total project cost is approximately $1.1 million, which includes design work, permitting and fees, and construction.

So far, the mission has raised $630,500, about 58% of the overall goal.

The mission is currently seeking an additional $470,000 to fully fund and complete the project.

