Old Mission Santa Barbara makes Progress Towards New ADA Ramp Project

June 5, 2025
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - New developments on the renovation projects at Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Renderings for the ADA-compliant Ramp project are complete.

They were created by architect, Fred Sweeney.

The total project cost is approximately $1.1 million, which includes design work, permitting and fees, and construction.

So far, the mission has raised $630,500, about 58% of the overall goal.

The mission is currently seeking an additional $470,000 to fully fund and complete the project.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

