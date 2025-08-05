Three men charged in connection with Friday’s State Street stabbings Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Tuesday, three men were arraigned on charges connected to the stabbings on State Street on Friday, Aug. 1 that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of two other people.

Two of the men charged Tuesday, 28-year-old Juan Fernando Rios and 30-year-old Sergio Rivas, are facing murder charges for the stabbing death of Anthony Bisquera-Hartley and the special allegation that they committed the crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

Rivas is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon as well as multiple firearm-related charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of cocaine explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Rios is also facing additional charges of committing a felony while out on bail for a different felony offense that he was arrested for on July 26, 2025, which included charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm in public noted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the third man charged in connection with the Friday stabbings is 29-year-old Luis Gerardo Terrazas who has been accused of the attempted murder of co-defendant Sergio Rivas with the special allegation that the attempt was on behalf of a criminal street gang and that he personally used a knife.