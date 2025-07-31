Johnathan Tudor charged with 44 criminal counts related to alleged luxury car scheme and coverup

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, 44 criminal counts including theft from an elder, securities fraud, money laundering, grand theft, forgery, and witness dissuasion were filed against Johnathan Edward Tudor, 64, of West Hollywood in connection with a luxury car scheme.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office noted in a press release Thursday that an aggravated white-collar crime fraud enhancement is applicable to all charged counts Tudor is facing.

Tudor appeared in court for his arraignment on Thursday, July 31, and his arraignment has been scheduled to continue on Aug. 4, in Department 8 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into Tudor and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Kiesow at 805-681-4150.

Tudor remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail and the case against is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.