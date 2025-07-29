Jonathan Tudor of West Hollywood arrested in connection with alleged luxury car scheme

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives have arrested 64-year-old Jonathan Tudor of West Hollywood for allegedly posing as a luxury car salesman and scamming multiple victims across Southern California including at least four people in Santa Barbara County.

Detectives have identified four victims in Santa Barbara County so far and investigators believe that there may be more victims in the surrounding region as well as in the Los Angeles area shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release Tuesday.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact Detective Kiesow at 805-681-4150 or you can share your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or emailing https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

On March 30, 2025, an angry victim reported paying for a vehicle that was never delivered and investigating detectives uncovered a scheme conducted by 64-year-old Jonathan Tudor who is alleged to have claimed to victims he was a top executive at BMW explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Tudor hosted a private event at a local Santa Barbara hotel where he invited people to view a luxury vehicle and offered exclusive deals.

Victims were persuaded to sign contacts and wire payments that were usually around $16,000 for vehicles that were never delivered detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Tudor is alleged to have offered multiple excuses for the delays while refusing to issue refunds noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, July 29, detectives executed a search warrant at Tudor's home in the 8200 block of Norton Avenue in West Hollywood where a large collection of luxury items valued at over $250,000 were seized explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, it is believed that Tudor used the money he received from the alleged fraudulent vehicles sales to purchase the luxury items and there is no evidence that the promised vehicles ever existed.

Tudor was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on 61 felony counts including theft by false pretenses, grand theft, money laundering, and financial elder abuse and his bail has been set at $350,000 shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.