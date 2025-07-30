Skip to Content
Fiesta opens with El Mercado de la Guerra for four days Wednesday

The downtown mercado is open for four days during Old Spanish Days.
Old Spanish Days
The downtown mercado is open for four days during Old Spanish Days.
today at 9:52 am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The traditional fiesta downtown mercado opens for four days today in downtown Santa Barbara as part of Old Spanish Days.

Thousands of people are expected to come and go for food, entertainment and shopping.

This mercado is in the heart of town and at least 15 vendors are set up with food that will be prepared on site.

This includes tortas, tacos, taquitos, churros, papusas, hot dogs and corn on the cob.

There will be a large stage for entertainment over the run of Fiesta. It will feature performers from local dance studios and at night, bands until 10 p.m.

Non profit groups running the booths say it is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year to bolster their budgets.

It will be open until 10 p.m. each night.

Across the street the Casa de la Guerra will also have a performance stage.

(More details, photos and video will be added later today.)

