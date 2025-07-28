Skip to Content
Streets close down and construction begins for Santa Barbara’s largest Fiesta performance site

The mercado set up is underway in De la Guerra Plaza for Fiesta 2025.
today at 11:29 am
Published 11:59 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  The transformation of downtown Santa Barbara's main gathering spot into the hub of activities for Old Spanish Days has begun.

Parking restrictions for the next week are in place in De la Guerra Plaza in front of City Hall.

Volunteers and professional construction workers have arrived.

They are building booths and a stage for events taking place during Fiesta 2025 which begins Wednesday. A ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m.

There will be at least 15 booths in the plaza and many more on the street between State Street and Anacapa Street.

Thousands of people come out for the events day and night. That includes many dancers from local programs along with the Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

There will also be a full lineup of music each day until 10 p.m. at night.

Across the street in Casa de la Guerra there will also be a stage and additional performances.

The food choices will include Tortas, tacquitos, churros, papusas, hot dogs, corn on the cob and beverages.

There will be some standup tables in the center of the plaza and some others located in front of the steps of City Hall.

There will also be vendors in the Storke Placita area between the plaza and State Street.

(more details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

