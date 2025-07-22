Heavy Police Response Spotted Near Goleta Beach Park

GOLETA, Calif. – A large police presence was spotted on Tuesday, happening on Sandspit Road in Goleta between Santa Barbara Airport and Goleta Beach.

Video shared with your News Channel showed several units from Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara Airport responded, including patrol cars, fire trucks, and vans could be seen along the side of the road and the underpass on Sandspit Road.

Your News Channel has reached out to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Santa Barbara County Fire, and are awaiting comment.

This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

