Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office ask for community aid finding missing at-risk adult

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking for community aid in finding an at-risk missing adult last seen in Isla Vista.

Sonia Lang Crestfield, 85, was last seen at Friendship Manor on July 11 at 11:30 a.m., and suffers from dementia that could lead to confusion or disorientation, according to the SBCSO.

Crestfield is a white woman with gray hair, brown eyes and stands five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 128 pounds, detailed the SBCSO.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, dark blue jeans, black tennis shoes, white gloves, and carrying a blue walker, according to the SBCSO.

Those with more information on Crestfield's location are asked to call the Sheriff's Office dispatch number.