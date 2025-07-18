La Casa de la Raza Comes Back from a Red Tag Shutdown

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The building that serves as a hub for resources in the Santa Barbara Hispanic community has come back from a shut down.

La Casa de la Raza was "red tagged" by the city for various violations. That meant no use and no occupancy by anyone including the staff.

Many were safety and fire concerns, including faulty wiring and unsafe exit plans.

Those violations have been fixed and the red tag was pealed off the wall Thursday as seen in images on Instagram.

La Casa representatives have said loudly in the last couple of weeks, that they needed to get the building open and asked the city to facilitate the inspections to allow that to happen. It is expected to be a gathering space for meetings and information relating to the recent ICE raids along with overall immigration action plans.

