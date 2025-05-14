The Safety Violations Identified at La Casa de la Raza

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara has identified at least 40 violations that led to the red-tagging of La Casa de la Raza on Anacapa Street.

City officials delivered the Notice of Violation to La Casa Founders Holding Company on Wednesday afternoon. The document outlines numerous issues, including fire safety, building integrity, electrical system deficiencies, and noncompliance with accessibility standards.

According to the city’s Code Enforcement Division, inspectors discovered illegal occupancy of areas not approved for residential or assembly use, blocked or improperly marked exits, unpermitted construction, and hazardous electrical installations. Exposed wiring, obstructed exit routes, and a lack of required fire suppression systems were also documented.

In addition, the facility failed to meet accessibility standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Restrooms and access points lacked necessary features, and combustible materials were improperly stored near mechanical rooms and electrical panels—violating fire safety regulations.

The notice states that further violations may exist, as not all areas of the building were accessible during the inspection on Wednesday, May 7. The city deemed the facility "unsafe" and red-tagged the building that same day.

La Casa de la Raza has long served as a cultural and community resource for Latino residents in Santa Barbara. The historic site has stood for over 200 years and has been a central hub for local activism.

Following the red-tagging, several community groups have been forced to relocate. Alma de Mexico, a dance group formerly rehearsing at La Casa, is now practicing at Ortega Park.

The property is owned by La Casa Founders Holding Company, formed after the original nonprofit, Casa de la Raza, faced mounting debt and foreclosure.

“It is very complicated, even within the bankruptcy world,” said Lisa Valencia Sherratt, board president of the original La Casa de la Raza founded in the 1970s. “I understand from our counsel that we have many unique situations. The nonprofit, the original La Casa de la Raza, is in an involuntary bankruptcy with an associated case. That case went to mediation, and the result is that the building will be sold and have new ownership.”

La Casa Founders have until June 13 to submit a building permit application with detailed plans to correct the violations. Failure to meet the deadline could result in a $100 citation per violation.