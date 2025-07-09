Goleta Library’s Temporary Site Opens During its Remodel

GOLETA, Calif. – There is a now a new temporary home for the Goleta Library.

It is located at 6500 Hollister Ave., just across rom Goleta City Hall.

The main Library on Fairview Ave. was closed on April 1st to begin improvements, and will remained closed for the next 18-24 months for remodel.

This temporary library is smaller and has quickly been called "tiny but mighty!" It's also referred to as the Goleta Library Express.

The staff welcomes the public for quick visits, as they can room can only hold 35 people at a time.

Specially marked parking spaces are in the parking lot nearby for those coming to the library.

It will be open six days a week:

Tuesday through Thursday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

10:00 am - 7:00 pm Friday and Saturday: 10:00 am - 5:30 pm

10:00 am - 5:30 pm Sunday: 1:00 - 5:00 pm

1:00 - 5:00 pm Closed Monday

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

