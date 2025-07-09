Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Goleta Library’s Temporary Site Opens During its Remodel

A new temporary library is open in Goleta
City of Goleta
A new temporary library is open in Goleta
By
today at 11:00 am
Published 10:57 am

GOLETA, Calif. – There is a now a new temporary home for the Goleta Library.

It is located at 6500 Hollister Ave., just across rom Goleta City Hall.   

The main Library on Fairview Ave. was closed on April 1st to begin improvements, and will remained closed for the next 18-24 months for remodel.

This temporary library is smaller and has quickly been called "tiny but mighty!" It's also referred to as the Goleta Library Express.

The staff welcomes the public for quick visits, as they can room can only hold 35 people at a time.

Specially marked parking spaces are in the parking lot nearby for those coming to the library.

It will be open six days a week:

  • Tuesday through Thursday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
  • Friday and Saturday: 10:00 am - 5:30 pm
  • Sunday: 1:00 - 5:00 pm
  • Closed Monday

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content