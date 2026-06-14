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Car crash injures two in Santa Barbara

KEYT
By
today at 5:40 pm
Published 8:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A car crashed into a tree at the intersection of Shoreline and Loma Alta Drives just past 1:00 p.m. Sunday, according to Santa Barbara Police.

SBPD officers arrived to find four people in the car and helped both the driver and another passenger to Cottage Hospital for further treatment.

It is unknown if the driver was impaired at the time of the accident and the investigation remains ongoing.

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