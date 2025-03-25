Goleta Valley Library temporary closure starting April 1st to begin facility improvements

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta Valley Library will close its location at 500 N. Fairview Ave. on April 1st to begin construction on significant infrastructure renovations. The city of Goleta says the facility has not undergone any major upgrades in the more than 50 years since opening in 1972.

The city of Goleta received a $4.2 million Building Forward Library Facilities Improvement Program grant from the California State Library to bring the Goleta Valley Library up to current standards and improve accessibility, safety, and sustainability measures.

The project is set to last roughly 18-24 months and will address improvements such as security installation and upgrades, renovating the children's and adults' restrooms to meet accessibility requirements, and repairing weather and termite damage.

In the meantime, the library will move to a temporary location at 6500 Hollister Ave starting sometime in early June 2025. Programs and services will still be available offsite.

Community favorites including Senior Happy Hour, Nursery Rhyme Dance Time, Goodland Yarn Works, Writers’ Workshop, and Mystery Book Club will meet at their regularly scheduled days and times at the Goleta Community Center at 5679 Hollister Avenue.

Locals can also continue to borrow and return books at their nearest Bookvan. Book drops will remain open at 500 N. Fairview until further notice.

Learn more the project here.