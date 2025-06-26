Reliability Test for Amateur Radio Operators Set in Case of a Major Emergency

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This weekend, a set-up of antennas will be laid out in a focused area of Chase Palm Park to test the amateur radio system that could be extremely valuable in Santa Barbara County in an emergency.

The emergency communications work will involve veterans, new operators and youth. It's called a 'Field Day.'

Operators say the equipment and technology goes back more than 100 years and modernization makes it a valuable communication device in modern times.

Cell phone towers are not as reliable as the public may think and they can go out in some situations involving fires, debris flows and earthquakes

It would affect the internet and phone calls.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club (SBARC) makes sure its equipment is working and can communicate outside the area, but also within the disaster zone. Emergency officials have been assisted many times by the clubs staff.

The Amateur Radio Field Day, with involve radio users in North America and locally it will be a two-day event June 28–29 at Chase Palm Park. This is the 92nd year for the event.

This year there will also be a special radio station on State Street downtown as part of the 1925 earthquake reenactment.

At the Chase Palm Park Field Day site, SBARC will operate three High Frequency (HF) stations, powered entirely by emergency generators. The public is encouraged to drop by, ask questions, and learn how these stations connect with others across the globe — entirely off-grid. Licensed amateur radio operators are invited to operate under the club’s call sign, within the privileges of their license.

Local scouts will be on hand to assist and fulfill requirements for their Radio Merit Badge. With hands-on demonstrations and real-world communication scenarios, Field Day is an introduction to the world of radio for all ages.

SBARC will be at Chase Palm Park Sturday June 28 at 11:11 a.m. for 24 hours.

More information can be found at: : www.sbarc.org

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

