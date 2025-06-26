Edgar Bribiescapuga sentenced to 26 years after shooting at homeowner during Thanksgiving Day robbery and high-speed pursuit from deputies

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Edgar Bribiescapuga of Santa Maria was sentenced to 26 years in state prison after he was convicted of firing a weapon at a Goleta homeowner during a robbery on Thanksgiving Day of 2023.

Bribiescapuga was convicted by a Santa Barbara jury on May 27, 2025, of robbery, assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, second degree commercial burglary, and possession of burglar's tools as well as resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

On Nov. 23, 2023, Bribiescapuga and co-defendant Alejandro Maldonado were burglarizing a ranch off of Cathedral Oaks in Goleta around 8:30 a.m. when the owner arrived at the scene shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The owner chased after the pair who were trying to leave the scene with an estimated $7200 in stolen property while calling law enforcement when Bribiescapuga fired two shots from an unserialized .40 caliber firearm at the pursuing owner detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The owner was uninjured by the gunfire and Sheriff's deputies pursued the fleeing vehicle driven by Maldonado until it crashed on Hollister Avenue explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Bribiescapuga was arrested shortly after the crash while hiding in bushes and two good Samaritans located the firearm used in the crime laying on the sidewalk near the collision shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Deputies also found methamphetamine on both men and inside of the vehicle added the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Maldonado was previously sentenced in this case to ten years and eight months in state prison after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon, transportation of a controlled substance for sale, commercial burglary, evading law enforcement with reckless disregard, and admitting to the special allegation that he had a prior strike conviction for residential burglary detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

"Thanks to the Sheriff’s Deputies who ran towards a very volatile situation in order to apprehend these dangerous individuals; also thank you to the Prosecution Team led by Supervising Deputy Kevin Weichbrod and Michelle Mossembekker, for their work in seeking justice in this case," said Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch.