Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Man arrested after setting blanket with a person underneath on fire on East Yanonali Street Monday

KEYT
By
today at 2:00 pm
Published 2:11 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was arrested after the blanket a person was underneath was set on fire in the 500 block of East Yanonali Street Monday morning.

The person was uninjured by the attack explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

On May 26, around 7:33 a.m., dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call about a person laying underneath a blanket when the blanket was set on fire stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Dispatchers were told the flames had been put out by a passerby and several officers responded to the scene shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers located the victim who was not injured after the attack but their blanket and clothing was burned noted the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, officers quickly identified the suspect as a 29-year-old man who was later located in the 800 block of East Montecito Street where he was safely taken into custody.

The 29-year-old was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for felony assault likely to produce great bodily injury and felony arson shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
East Montecito Street
East Yanonali Street
felony arson
felony assault
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content