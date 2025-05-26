Man arrested after setting blanket with a person underneath on fire on East Yanonali Street Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was arrested after the blanket a person was underneath was set on fire in the 500 block of East Yanonali Street Monday morning.

The person was uninjured by the attack explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

On May 26, around 7:33 a.m., dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call about a person laying underneath a blanket when the blanket was set on fire stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Dispatchers were told the flames had been put out by a passerby and several officers responded to the scene shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers located the victim who was not injured after the attack but their blanket and clothing was burned noted the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, officers quickly identified the suspect as a 29-year-old man who was later located in the 800 block of East Montecito Street where he was safely taken into custody.

The 29-year-old was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for felony assault likely to produce great bodily injury and felony arson shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.