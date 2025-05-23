Finances may play more of a role for travelers this year as they make their summer plans

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Should I stay, or should I go? Many travelers are looking at their finances going into the busiest travel time of the the year and making their plans to either stay close to home or take that trip of a lifetime.

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer travel season even though summer is still a month away.

On the Central Coast, we have been talking to travelers.

Some are worried about their budgets for traveling and whether they should spend that cash elsewhere in their lives. That may keep them close to home but that isn't always so bad.

Wendy Taylor Smith from Los Angeles was in Santa Barbara with her sister from London. "I didn't want to go too far. It was a lovely ride up here, it is beautiful. Today we went shopping, we wandered on the pier, and wanted to get our steps in."

At the Santa Barbara train station, David Ortiz came up from the south to spend the weekend. "You only live once. Money will come and go but the experiences and memories will live forever and it is going to be unique."

A couple walking Stearns Wharf said they are split on whether to travel far and travel often or save some money for other needs.

Sasha Lerner said, "I think we should spend our money to travel more for experience, he is more of the play it safe, plan for the future. I think the combination means we will make it work in the long run." They came in to Southern California from New Jersey and were aware of air traffic control system issues recently.

Safety was a priority for about 64% of those traveling according to a recent study.

Don Holecek was at the Santa Barbara Airport after a business trip with his wife. He prefers to stay in the car and not fly. "I wouldn't say staycations but vacations that don't necessarily require air travel. In terms of where we go for vacations it definitely would allow us more flexibility almost go when we want to go."

On the beach in Santa Barbara Friday many people were tanning and playing volleyball. The harbor had sailboard, paddle boarders, and kayakers.

It already had the summer season look.

