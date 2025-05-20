Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Board of Supervisor Hold Moment of Silence for Dos Pueblos Students Who Died in Car Crash

Published 5:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors held a moment of silence for three teens who were killed in a head-on car crash Sunday evening.

The county says the teens were employees in the lifeguard program. They had been at Jalama Beach. The crash occurred on Highway 1 the road back to Highway 101 and Goleta.

All were students at Dos Pueblos High School.  

Supervisor Joan Hartmann said, "this tragedy has shaken our entire community and our hearts go out to the family, friends and co-workers. The whole county mourns with you."

With that, heads bowed to remember Jake Curtis, Michael Ochsner, and Alexander Wood.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

