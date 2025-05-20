Arroyo Hondo Preserve expands protection to entire Arroyo Hondo Creek through new purchase

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County announced the acquisition of Steelhead Lookout, extending protection for the entire length of Arroyo Hondo Creek.

The 80-acre acquisition, finalized on March 31 of this year, expands the Arroyo Hondo Preserve to more than 900 acres of pristine natural environment adjacent to the Los Padres National Forest.

According to the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, an independent appraisal valued the property at $90,000 and the nonprofit organization negotiated a purchase at fair market value that was funded entirely by an anonymous private donor dedicated to local land conservation.

The Arroyo Hondo Creek is a vital potential habitat for the federally protected Southern California Steelhead Trout and other species found within the Arroyo Hondo Preserve.

Steelhead Lookout courtesy of the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

"This is the second expansion of the preserve in the last three years and allows us to better manage the watershed for habitat," said Meredith Hendricks, Executive Director of the Land Trust. "We are so appreciative of the philanthropic support that made this possible and for our partnership with the former landowners."

Staff at the Land Trust will now begin to develop conservation plans for the new section of the Arroyo Hondo Preserve including a potential trail extension from the existing Upper Outlaw Trail.

The latest addition to the Arroyo Hondo Preserve has been owned by the Caldwell family for several decades and was occasionally used for family retreats.

"Harold and Nina Cadwell both came from a long line of pioneers whose families came out West in the 1800's to find a life filled with possibilities. Being a part of the Golden State meant that they took care of the people who surrounded them and were stewards of the land that gave them their livelihood," shared the Cadwell family. "Their legacy was to give to their three children and eight grandchildren. They wanted to create a playground of exploration and wonder for all to enjoy. Forever, they will be remembered for their generosity."

Founded in 1985, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit organization working to protect natural and open spaces across Santa Barbara County.

To date has secured 57,386 acres including along the Carpinteria Bluffs as well as the Jack and Laura Dangermond Preserve, the largest stretch of undeveloped coastline in all of Southern California with an estimated value for the local community of $2.96 billion annually.