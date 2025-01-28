Land Trust of Santa Barbara details the economic value of preserving local natural spaces

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Residents of Santa Barbara County can see how exceptionally beautiful their home is, but how do you quantify that level of natural beauty into dollars and cents?

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, in a research partnership with non-profit Earth Economics, set out to do exactly that, put a monetary value on the natural landscapes in the region.

In their report, "Thriving Open Spaces Support Healthy Economies: Nature's Value in Santa Barbara County" the value of natural assets -including open spaces, water resources, and recreation areas- is an estimated $2.96 billion annually.

According to Earth Economics, the Land Trust of Santa Barbara's partnerships with landowners and other groups to protect over 57,000 acres of open spaces over the last four decades has established an asset valued at least at $138.9 billion over a century.

The map below, courtesy of Earth Economics, shows protected areas across Santa Barbara County.

The County's network of outdoor recreation areas draws millions of visitors annually, creating almost $900 million in economic activity and supporting over 5,000 jobs detailed Earth Economics.

"As we celebrate the Land Trust’s 40th year, this report reinforces why our mission remains as important as ever," said Laurel Fisher Perez, Board President of the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. "Protecting the lands that sustain us means protecting our future—our economy, our health, and the natural spaces that define Santa Barbara County. We’re more committed than ever to conserving these resources for current and future generations."

In comparison, the 2023 Agricultural Crop and Livestock report valued all agricultural production in Santa Barbara County at $1,875,978,000, a decrease of 2.8 percent relative to 2022.

The crops generating the most revenue in 2023 were strawberries at about $775,282,000 followed by wine grapes at $98,562,000 stated the 2023 Agricultural Crop and Livestock Report.

Below is a chart showing a five-year comparison of total agricultural production, the largest producing industry in Santa Barbara County, from the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner's Office.

"In beauty and in disaster, nature shapes our lives. It is time to factor that into all of our economic and land use planning," explained Meredith Hendricks, Executive Director at the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. "This report is a call to action for policymakers, investors, and residents alike. By safeguarding our natural capital, we ensure a thriving economy, resilient communities, and a vibrant future for Santa Barbara County."

Santa Barbara County's stock of natural resources, or natural capital, plays a notable role in the local economy, quality of life for residents, and crucial natural processes detailed the Land Trust of Santa Barbara County.

"The Los Angeles wildfires have vividly shown the devastating toll on life, property, and vital ecosystem services that support both our economy and environment," said Maya Kocian, Executive Director at Earth Economics. "Our report highlights the substantial economic value of preserving Santa Barbara County's natural spaces—not just for local economic benefit, but also to shield against such disasters. Through strategic conservation investments, we can safeguard these essential resources and build resilient, thriving communities."