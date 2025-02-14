More of the Carpinteria bluffs will be preserved from development

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – For about 20 years, both sides have been digging in to a Carpinteria community debate over a 2.48 acre site over looking the ocean off Bates Road, called the Rincon Bluffs Preserve.

The land owner and developers wanted several different projects, but recently that no longer seemed possible.

Executive Director of the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, Meredith Hendricks, said to a large group of residents and land preservationists on the site Friday morning, "I'm so pleased to announce the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has purchased and permanently protected the Rincon Gateway property."

She said, "we had a willing landowner and a willing funder to allow us to put this deal together for permanent preservation."

A nearly four million dollar funding deal came together with a generous donation and the property has now been transferred to the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.

Artist Arturo Tello said, "the developer had big visions of you know, IMAX theatres and wedding chapels and a hotel and big places and little bungalows and what not, and it wasn't the vision that the citizens had and it was the locking of the horns for 20 plus years."

Many community members came out for the celebration and some were part of other land protection efforts from this site back to the bluffs around Bailard.

There's no doubt the area has an iconic view in Southern California and very few cities can say they have a spot like this that is preserved forever.

Having this land as open space for the city and visitors is expected to be value that has yet to be realized.

Hendricks said, "the idea was was to purchase it and transfer it to the city if they are willing to accept it."

As part of the celebration, community members gathered in the shape of a heart on this Valentine's Day for a drone shot to remember the moment.

Carpinteria Mayor Natalia Alarcon said, "I think people come to Carpinteria because we have that small town charm which means open spaces, our trails, and our mountains."

As she looked over the area and the crashing waves down below she said, "I don't know that I could imagine it being anything else than what it is right now."