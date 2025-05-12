Workers vote unanimously to authorize strikes at six local Planned Parenthood locations

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – Healthcare workers at Planned Parenthood California Central Coast have voted unanimously to authorize a strike over alleged unfair labor practices and under-staffing claims.

While workers have not set a date for the strike action, a warning will be issued ten days in advance to allow those seeking services to plan their healthcare appointments around the strike explained the labor union that represents the regional health care provider.

According to Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW), the union representing Planned Parenthood California Central Coast's employees, the strike actions will impact health care centers at six Planned Parenthood California Central Coast locations: San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Thousand Oaks, and Oxnard.

The authorization vote follows months of negotiations between the reproductive healthcare provider and employees including medical assistants, health educators, clinicians, and support staff detailed the SEIU-UHW in a press release Monday.

"We work here because we care deeply about our patients and our community. But there’s only so much we can do when we’re constantly understaffed and management refuses to bargain in good faith," said Mike Solemar, a physician at Planned Parenthood California Central Coast. "Patients are waiting longer, and sometimes not getting seen at all. We believe in our mission to provide quality reproductive care for anyone who walks through our doors. Enough is enough. We need management to stop the unfair labor practices and listen to the frontline healthcare workers."

Your News Channel has reached out to Planned Parenthood California Central Coast for a statement regarding the strike authorization and their response will be added to this article when it is received.