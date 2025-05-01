Man arrested Tuesday in connection with Cliff Drive indecent exposure investigation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 25-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with an investigation of an indecent exposure incident on Cliff Drive earlier in the month.

On April 23, at 8:36 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a person who had exposed themselves to the victim earlier in the day at a bus stop in the 700 block of Cliff Drive stated a press release Thursday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The caller reported that she was waiting at the bus stop around 7:33 p.m. and noticed a man exposing himself nearby detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The victim confronted the man and when he wouldn't stop, she decided to walk away, but not before she photographed the man and turned that information over to law enforcement explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, an 'attempt to identify' bulletin was issued to local law enforcement agencies and the man was identified as a 25-year-old.

An arrest warrant was issued for the man and on April 29, detectives located and arrested the 25-year-old without incident shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The man was interviewed and confessed to the crime and he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for lewd conduct in public, indecent exposure, and no-bail probation violation detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

If you have any information about this incident or experienced a similar situation, you are asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department's non-emergency dispatch line at 805-882-8900 or file a report online.