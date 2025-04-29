Martin Efrain Barajas arrested in connection with child molestation investigation; Sheriff’s Office expects additional survivors to come forward

GOLETA, Calif. – In March of this year, 51-year-old Martin Efrain Barajas was arrested on a felony warrant that included two counts of engaging in sex acts with a child and five counts of lewd acts on a minor.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is now turning to the public with the expectation that more survivors may come forward stated a press release Tuesday.

Detectives believe that survivors may have come in contact with Barajas in the early 2000's at a daycare run by a family member on Lowell Way in Goleta explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

In August of 2024, an investigation began after a report of lewd acts on a child in 2002 was filed shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Additional survivors were identified during the investigation and it is believed additional survivors may still come forward noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives identified the 51-year-old as the suspected perpetrator and on March 3 of this year, Barajas was arrested in connection with the investigation detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Barajas remains in custody at the Main Jail with bail set at $1,250,000.

Anyone with additional information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Holman at 805-681-4150 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office explained that it works alongside the District Attorney's Office Victim-Witness Program and survivors can contact the program directly by calling 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

Anyone in need of support services -including a confidential 24-hour hotline as well as legal and medical advocacy- can contact Standing Together to End Sexual Assault at 805-564-3696.