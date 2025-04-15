Eduardo Zermeno charged with attempted murder in connection with April stabbing

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Eduardo Zermeno was charged with felony attempted murder in connection with an April 6 stabbing on State Street.

Zermeno is also facing the special allegations that he used a knife during the attempted murder, that he caused great bodily injury to the victim, that he has two prior serious or violent felony convictions, and that he was out on bail for another case stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Zermeno was in court Tuesday where he entered a plea of not guilty to all charges and allegations and he is next due in court on April 21, 2025.

On April 12, around 4:31 p.m., detectives served an arrest warrant for the 36-year-old Goleta man at a home in the 1300 block of Dahlia Court in Carpinteria detailed a press release Monday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

During that arrest, 37-year-old Alexis Garcia was also arrested and now is facing a felony charge of being an accessory after the fact shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Zermeno is currently being held without bail and Garcia is currently out on bail and is next due in court for her felony charge on June 13, 2025, noted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.