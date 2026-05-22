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Orcutt Kids Join Allan Hancock College’s 105th Graduating Class

Orcutt Kids Join Allan Hancock College’s 105th Graduating Class In Santa Maria
Jarrod Zinn
Orcutt Kids Join Allan Hancock College’s 105th Graduating Class In Santa Maria
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Published 11:33 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - This morning, Allan Hancock College said farewell to its 105th graduating class with the usual ceremony at its Santa Maria campus, featuring some special guests.

The graduating class of 2026 at Allan Hancock College crossed the stage today joined by one group of high schoolers from Orcutt, thanks to a recent cohort.

They are able to graduate both high school and obtain a college degree, accelerating their futures.

College staff say the traditions of breaking the records of both the number of students, as well as the amount of confetti released at the ceremony’s conclusion.

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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