Santa Barbara police investigate two assaults with a deadly weapon incidents early Sunday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police officers responded to Cottage Hospital just past 2:00 a.m. Sunday for a stabbing victim who needed emergency surgery.

Officers investigated the stabbing that happened near Uptown Lounge on State Street when a gunshot wound victim also arrived at the emergency room around 3:00 a.m. that morning, according to the SBPD.

The shooting victim is expected to survive and both incidents appear independent from each other, detailed the SBPD.

Both incidents are still under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.