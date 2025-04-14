Goleta man arrested in connection with April stabbing that left a person in critical condition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 36-year-old Goleta man was arrested for attempted murder Saturday in connection with an April 6, 2025, stabbing that left a person in critical condition.

On April 12, around 4;31 p.m., detectives served an arrest warrant for the 36-year-old at a home in the 1300 block of Dahlia Court in Carpinteria stated a press release Monday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, the 36-year-old was taken into custody without incident and a 37-year-old Goleta man was also arrested for being an accessory to attempted murder by aiding and harboring the wanted 36-year-old.

On April 6, 2025, a person in critical condition with multiple stab wounds arrived at Cottage Hospital detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

After an investigation, it was discovered that the stabbing victim had been in a fight with numerous people and was stabbed in the street just after 2 p.m. in the 3100 block of State Street explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

It is believed that the 36-year-old arrested Saturday stabbed the victim multiple times during the fight before walking away from the scene added the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, the 36-year-old was booked on a no-bail warrant for attempted murder and assault with intent to commit mayhem and the 37-year-old was booked for being an accessory to an attempted murder and his bail was set at $20,000.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing noted the Santa Barbara Police Department.