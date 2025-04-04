New efforts are Funded to Recharge Downtown Santa Barbara while a Master Plan is in Works

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – An enthusiastic chapter is opening in downtown Santa Barbara and the new game plan is funded by about $2.2 million a year.

Backed by most businesses in the area and supported by the City Council, the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA), is a non-profit that has dedicated to sprucing up the area in several ways and reenergizing what's made downtown special, welcoming and economically solid.

Executive Director Robin Elander, formerly of the Downtown Organization said, "Oh my gosh, we have such an amazing place. The restaurants, the retail, boutiques, the beauty of this space – and when the sun is shining, it is just about the best place you could possibly be!"

They have a quick list to get to now, and more down the road.

"The biggest focus will be new service providers on cleaning the sidewalks, and adding new security elements to the area," said Elander. "We're going to be additionally focusing soon after – lighting, beautification projects, beacon window installations."

Hearing of this plan while strolling State Street, one long-time resident and a former resident here for a wedding, look forward to seeing what happens.

Tonya Szele said, "Yeah, I've lived here almost 30 years now, and so I'd like to see it be the happening in place. I'd like to be able to feel safe walking down the street, have it smell good. Look pretty."

Laurie Morton moved to San Diego and Idaho and is back for the weekend and said, "it is very important for this place to be very inviting and very beautiful, because that's what Santa Barbara is about, I love Santa Barbara and it's beautiful and I think that would be great idea for sure."

The target area is going to be from Sola Street just past the Arlington Theatre down to the newly redesigned State Street underpass between Gutierrez and Yanonali, which will be a gateway to the promenade coming up from the waterfront. Also from Chapala (easternside) to Anacapa St. (both sides.)

One of the overriding messages we're hearing is that the downtown promenade is already a very beautiful place as it is, and it's a great location for some of the suggested improvements as they go forward.

One of the highlighted events each month is First Thursday.

It's several blocks of later night events, live music, different activities on each block, and creating a sense of community for mingling dining and shopping.

Some of the outside games and gathering places you see now could be expanded.

Elander said, "We're going to be reaching out to the community to see what they want to do."

The work being planned will be in coordination with the City of Santa Barbara's efforts and budgeted funds.

A full master plan, years in the design stages, will be presented soon to city leaders.