Skip to Content
Community

Downtown Santa Barbara appoints new Beautification and Safety Association

KEYT
By
today at 5:30 pm
Published 5:39 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Downtown Santa Barbara has appointed a new revitalization group to focus on enhancing cleanliness and security in the area.

Back in February, the Santa Barbara City Council voted to dissolve the former Downtown Organization, with encouragement from downtown businesses. Assets and programs were then transferred to the new Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA).

The non-profit has begun collecting assessment fees with help from the Downtown Santa Barbara Community Benefit Improvement District (CBID), another non-profit approved by property owners in July 2024.

These fees will fund expanded maintenance, security, and beautification services in the downtown area by this upcoming summer.

The DSBIA says the formation of this new association creates a better atmosphere not only for residents and visitors, but downtown businesses as well.

“This initiative is about more than just maintenance and security — it’s about creating a vibrant, welcoming, and economically strong downtown that benefits the entire community,” says David de L’Arbre, Board President of DSBIA.

“Downtown Santa Barbara is the cultural and economic heart of our city, and now we have the tools and funding to help it thrive.”

Detailed in their vision of downtown's future, DSBIA says the community can expect:

  • Expanded Cleanliness & Maintenance Services – Increased street and sidewalk cleaning, graffiti removal, and beautification projects.
  • Strengthened Security Initiatives – Additional security cameras and patrols to create a more welcoming environment.
  • New Branding & Marketing Efforts – A refreshed identity for downtown, including a new website and promotional campaign launching soon.
  • Business & Community Support – The continuation of signature downtown events, plus new programs to drive economic activity and engagement.

The DSBIA plans to launch a new website soon, that way visitors of downtown Santa Barbara can stay up to date on the beautification efforts expected this summer.

For more information, DSBIA meeting schedules and background info visit www.downtownsb.org or contact info@downtownsb.org.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content