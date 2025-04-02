Downtown Santa Barbara appoints new Beautification and Safety Association

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Downtown Santa Barbara has appointed a new revitalization group to focus on enhancing cleanliness and security in the area.

Back in February, the Santa Barbara City Council voted to dissolve the former Downtown Organization, with encouragement from downtown businesses. Assets and programs were then transferred to the new Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA).

The non-profit has begun collecting assessment fees with help from the Downtown Santa Barbara Community Benefit Improvement District (CBID), another non-profit approved by property owners in July 2024.

These fees will fund expanded maintenance, security, and beautification services in the downtown area by this upcoming summer.

The DSBIA says the formation of this new association creates a better atmosphere not only for residents and visitors, but downtown businesses as well.

“This initiative is about more than just maintenance and security — it’s about creating a vibrant, welcoming, and economically strong downtown that benefits the entire community,” says David de L’Arbre, Board President of DSBIA.

“Downtown Santa Barbara is the cultural and economic heart of our city, and now we have the tools and funding to help it thrive.”

Detailed in their vision of downtown's future, DSBIA says the community can expect:

Expanded Cleanliness & Maintenance Services – Increased street and sidewalk cleaning, graffiti removal, and beautification projects.

– Increased street and sidewalk cleaning, graffiti removal, and beautification projects. Strengthened Security Initiatives – Additional security cameras and patrols to create a more welcoming environment.

– Additional security cameras and patrols to create a more welcoming environment. New Branding & Marketing Efforts – A refreshed identity for downtown, including a new website and promotional campaign launching soon.

– A refreshed identity for downtown, including a new website and promotional campaign launching soon. Business & Community Support – The continuation of signature downtown events, plus new programs to drive economic activity and engagement.

The DSBIA plans to launch a new website soon, that way visitors of downtown Santa Barbara can stay up to date on the beautification efforts expected this summer.

For more information, DSBIA meeting schedules and background info visit www.downtownsb.org or contact info@downtownsb.org.