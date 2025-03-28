Jackson Jue enters plea of not guilty to all counts connected to Isla Vista shooting earlier this month

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Jackson Kyle Jue was arraigned Friday on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery in connection with a shooting in Isla Vista earlier this month.

Jue entered a plea of not guilty to all charged counts during Friday's court proceedings and he remains in custody without bail shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office Friday.

His case has been assigned to Department 12 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court and Jue's next scheduled court appearance is for a preliminary hearing setting on April 28, 2025, detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.