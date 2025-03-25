Skip to Content
Jackson Jue charged with attempted murder and armed robbery Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced attempted murder and armed robbery charges against Jackson Jue Tuesday for crimes committed on March 19.

Jue was charged with one felony count of attempted murder with premeditation & deliberation along with the special allegation of using a firearm to cause great bodily injury to the victim, according to the SBCDAO.

Jue was also charged with one count of attempted robbery with a firearm causing great bodily injury, one count of robbery with a firearm and multiple illegal firearm possession charges, according to the SBCDAO.

Jue appeared in court Tuesday and his arraignment will continue Friday. He is currently being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

