Amtrak has Central Coast travel deals in place for late Winter, early Spring travelers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you are ready to travel during the middle of the week, there's a deal available on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner.

The midweek deal is on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for 29 stations across Southern California.

This offer comes at a good time for those who are starting their spring breaks.

Several colleges are out and travel is expected to pick up going into the spring season later this week.

The discount is available through April 30.

More information can be found at: Amtrak Pacific Surfliner



