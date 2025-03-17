Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Amtrak has Central Coast travel deals in place for late Winter, early Spring travelers

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is offering a midweek discount.
John Palminteri
By
today at 5:36 pm
Published 5:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you are ready to travel during the middle of the week, there's a deal available on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner.

The midweek deal is on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for 29 stations across Southern California.

This offer comes at a good time for those who are starting their spring breaks.

Several colleges are out and travel is expected to pick up going into the spring season later this week.

The discount is available through April 30.

More information can be found at: Amtrak Pacific Surfliner


John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

