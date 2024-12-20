Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Government funding shortages could slow down airport travelers over the holidays

Travelers are not impacted at the Santa Barbara airport by any government issues with funding going on in Washington this week.
KEYT
Travelers are not impacted at the Santa Barbara airport by any government issues with funding going on in Washington this week.
By
today at 5:21 pm
Published 5:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At the Santa Barbara Airport, travelers weren't ready for the government to ruin what's been a smooth travel season.

They were speaking out about the funding problems in Washington.

That could have an affect on many departments, including the TSA agents who check passengers in, enforce security, and go through your bags.

One arriving passenger, Derek Zylstra said, "No problems with TSA in Denver today. Went right in with a breeze."

Another passenger was not in the mood for a snag after a good start to the travel season.

"TSA took a little bit longer than normal, but I didn't know why and I am a TSA pre-board so that line is a little longer than normal," said Ernie Zepeda.

Ricardo Flores said, "Traveling is too essential to the US. I travel every week. It can't slow down. They've got to figure it out."

After an arrival hug, James Bender said, "I wasn't really that concerned. I wasn't thinking about it.  Hopefully on the way back, I will be OK."

Heading out to his ride home, Ricardo Flores said, "I will put it aside. I think let's go with the flow and see."

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
government shutdown
KEYT
local impact
Santa Barbara
sba
TSA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content