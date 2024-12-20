Government funding shortages could slow down airport travelers over the holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At the Santa Barbara Airport, travelers weren't ready for the government to ruin what's been a smooth travel season.

They were speaking out about the funding problems in Washington.

That could have an affect on many departments, including the TSA agents who check passengers in, enforce security, and go through your bags.

One arriving passenger, Derek Zylstra said, "No problems with TSA in Denver today. Went right in with a breeze."

Another passenger was not in the mood for a snag after a good start to the travel season.

"TSA took a little bit longer than normal, but I didn't know why and I am a TSA pre-board so that line is a little longer than normal," said Ernie Zepeda.

Ricardo Flores said, "Traveling is too essential to the US. I travel every week. It can't slow down. They've got to figure it out."

After an arrival hug, James Bender said, "I wasn't really that concerned. I wasn't thinking about it. Hopefully on the way back, I will be OK."

Heading out to his ride home, Ricardo Flores said, "I will put it aside. I think let's go with the flow and see."