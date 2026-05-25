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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Pauses To Celebrate Memorial Day With Multiple Events

Santa Maria Pauses To Celebrate Memorial Day With Multiple Events
Jarrod Zinn
Santa Maria Pauses To Celebrate Memorial Day With Multiple Events
By
today at 12:35 pm
Published 2:43 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Quite a few events took place in and around Santa Maria to celebrate Memorial Day.

The holiday can mark the end of a school year or the beginning of summer, but most importantly acknowledges any soldier of the US armed forces who has died in service.

Multiple ceremonies were held on Monday morning, and Vandenberg Space Force Base’s commander James T. Horne III spoke at the event held at Santa Maria Cemetery.

The colonel presented a certificate of special recognition to 102-year-old veteran Lucille Manson, who served in World War II and is mother to Orcutt's 'Chef Rick'.

Additional ceremonies were held all over the Central Coast, including a pause of pre-rodeo operations to mark the holiday at the Elks Rodeo grounds.

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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