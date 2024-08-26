Carpinteria Ave. Bridge Replacement Project about to get underway

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The city of Carpinteria received an quick update on the Carpinteria Ave. Bridge Project.

Kirsten Ayers of Ayers and Associates said it will begin with clearing and grubbing which means the removal of plants and the removal of their roots.

She said most of the trees that need removal were removed by mother nature during the debris flow in 2018.

Hundreds of trees will be planted to replace them and offer sidewalk shade once the bridge is complete.

The Carpinteria City Council agreed to open the bidding process to clear the area around the old bridge.

The bridge, built in 1937 was deemed structurally deficient and in need or replacement by Caltrans.

Utilities will pick up the tab to move lines to the north side of the bridge to make room for the replacement.

If their work is completed in a timely manner the construction portion of the bridge work will begin in the Spring of 2025.

Ayers said if utilities fall behind schedule the start of the 2-year project would be pushed back a year to avoid being interrupted by the rainy season.

More than 88 percent of the $10-15 million funding will come from the Federal Highway Bridge Program.

Ayers said the bridge will be open at least one way in each direction during construction.

The final project will improve public safety, improve water flow to reduce flooding, avoid structure that would impact Steelhead trout, and widen the sidewalks.

The design also makes room to enhance cycling below the bridge when funding is available down the road.

For more information visit https://www.carpinteriaca.gov/carpinteria-avenue-bridge-replacement/