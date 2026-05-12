Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tickets to find out who Teen Star 2026 will be still available

By
New
Published 11:29 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -Ten of Santa Barbara county's most outstanding young vocalists will take the stage to compete for the Teen Star title at the Lobero Theater on Saturday, May 23rd.

This year the event will be held at the Lobero Theater for the first time and will be partnering with Santa Barbara Humane.

Tickets are still available for the big event. Be sure to visit the Lobero Theater website to purchase.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.