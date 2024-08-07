Skip to Content
Deputies investigating unauthorized boat landing near El Capitan Ranch

By ,
Updated
today at 6:56 pm
Published 5:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are searching the area near El Capitan Ranch after a boat made landfall in the area Wednesday afternoon.

Your News Channel's Tracy Lehr was on the scene and detailed that Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are searching for at least three men who may have been in the boat. Two Sheriff SUVs and a helicopter could be seen in the area assisting in the search.

A woman, who allowed deputies to drive through a private gate onto private property on El Capitan Ranch, said over an intercom that the boat jetted onto the beach around 3:15 p.m. in thick fog. Two Sheriff SUVs and a State Park Peace Officer entered the gated property to search for evidence. It is believed that the men jumped a fence onto another property. No arrests have been made, according to deputies on scene.

TowBoatUS confirmed they were called to recover a boat of an unknown make and origin, but were also stopped by the surrounding fog. A representative with TowBoatUS said a crew will come up Thursday to retrieve the boat.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
