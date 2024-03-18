Felony manslaughter charge filed against Ricki Newton in connection with 2023 fatal collision

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A felony complaint has been filed against Ricki Leigh Newton, a 22-year-old Oxnard woman, in connection with a fatal collision on Aug. 13, 2023, that resulted in the death of Louis Hernandez Jr.

Newton has been charged with one count of gross vehicular manslaughter, a violation of Penal Code section 192(c)(1) state Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Additionally, the complaint states she faces special allegations including a crime that inflicted great bodily injury and that due to her alleged actions, she poses a serious danger to the community.

Newton was charged after she allegedly caused a collision on Highway 101 near Olive Mill Road that ultimately killed Louis Hernandez Jr. detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the criminal complaint was filed on Mar. 1, 2024, and Newton was arraigned on the above charges on Mar. 15, 2024, at Santa Barbara County Superior Court.